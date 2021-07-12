Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.88. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

