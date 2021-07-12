Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,060.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,888.46. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,199.53 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.