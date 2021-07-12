KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after buying an additional 1,077,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,134,000 after buying an additional 739,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.