Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.