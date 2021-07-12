Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 392,482 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 115.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

