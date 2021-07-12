Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Avangrid by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

