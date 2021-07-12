Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.