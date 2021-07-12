Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,907 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.