Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,922.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock worth $569,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

