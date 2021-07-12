Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $673.67 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $471.19 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $694.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

