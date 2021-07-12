Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

