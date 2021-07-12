Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Baker Hughes worth $94,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,554,080 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 568.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.