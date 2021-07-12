Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 82,772 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $95,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $256.87 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.