$0.52 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of EIG opened at $42.37 on Friday. Employers has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

