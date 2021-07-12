BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of BHP Group worth $96,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

BBL opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price objective on BHP Group in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

