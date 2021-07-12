Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,001 shares in the company, valued at $44,093,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

