SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.
Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.02.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
