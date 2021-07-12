SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

