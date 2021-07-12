Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

XLRN opened at $120.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.74. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

