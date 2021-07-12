Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,659 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Mattel worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.08 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

