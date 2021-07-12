CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,880 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

