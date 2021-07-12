CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,962 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GMS by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

