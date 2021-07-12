CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,698 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,011,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

