CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $214,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $147.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.