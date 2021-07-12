CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $219,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Innospec were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $249,719.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,221.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.