Analyzing PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment 159.18% 6.62% 3.06% FOMO N/A N/A -446.41%

This table compares PennantPark Investment and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $100.22 million 4.52 -$15.97 million $0.61 11.08 FOMO $90,000.00 123.56 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennantPark Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.83, indicating that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PennantPark Investment and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.71%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats FOMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

