TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.02 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.