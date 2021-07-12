TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 512.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $348.73 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $256.46 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

