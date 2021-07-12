Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,968,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $38,474,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

