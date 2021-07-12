Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND opened at GBX 687 ($8.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.78. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.