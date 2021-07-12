Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.48 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

