Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 667,928 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.