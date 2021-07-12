Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.