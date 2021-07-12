UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,886 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of AXIS Capital worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

