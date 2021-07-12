UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

