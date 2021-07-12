UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Carter’s worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $104.44 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.