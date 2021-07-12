Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $93,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $476.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a one year low of $273.37 and a one year high of $476.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.