Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.36 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.00% of Griffon worth $92,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

