UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 312,614 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $81,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

