UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.53 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

