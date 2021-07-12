Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 817.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,808 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $52.28 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58.

