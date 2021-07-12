Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Crane worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $562,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $94.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

