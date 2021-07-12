Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

6/3/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

5/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

5/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

