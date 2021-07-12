S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

