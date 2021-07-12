Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth $6,379,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 7.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth $16,821,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

