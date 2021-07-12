Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.33 million, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wabash National by 8.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Wabash National by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

