Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 651 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

