Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,344 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

