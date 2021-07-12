SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 271,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 111,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

