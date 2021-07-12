SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $132.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.51.

