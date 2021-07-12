TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

